Buy Now $1.50 Them&US Stranded in a car on the way to a planned couple's getaway and faced with allegations of sexual infidelity amongst themselves, two couples must learn to get through the longest night in their lives. Starring Deyemi Okanlawon and Tuby Aiyedehin with Bade Smart, Ify Ifeanyinchukwu and Joey Okhiku. Directed by Tolu Sholanke from a story and screenplay by Mr.Xavier Ighorodje. Produced by Tolu Sholanke and Joey Okhiku. Buy Now $4.99 Them&US + BTS Same awesome movie. Order today and receive a copy of the behind-the-scenes video. See how the film was made with a minimal budget, skeleton crew and all in one location. The BTS includes interviews with cast and crew and footage of the work done to create Them&US.